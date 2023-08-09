Dr. Wendy Walsh, Air Education and Training Command chief learning officer, takes a photo at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023. Walsh toured the 312th Training Squadron; Joint All Domain Exercise, Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise and got a closer look at the mission of the intelligence training squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|08.08.2023
|08.11.2023 16:54
|7967115
|230808-F-MU509-1061
|4770x3407
|1.07 MB
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|1
|0
This work, AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow
Goodfellow Air Force Base
