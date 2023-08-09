AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Dr. Wendy Walsh, Air Education and Training Command chief learning officer, visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, August 7-8.



Walsh was immersed into the 17th Training Wing for two days. She toured the 312th Training Squadron; Joint All Domain Exercise, Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise; and got a closer look at the mission of the intelligence training squadrons.



“We really wanted to emphasize the competency-based learning and how we are moving forward,” said Staff Sgt. Catarina Rogers, 316th Training Squadron instructor. “We also wanted to showcase the strong community partnership Goodfellow has with San Angelo.”



During the immersion, Walsh saw how Goodfellow continues to enhance training by implementing competency-based learning in all training environments, simulating peer adversary combat and simulating what Airmen could experience at their first duty assignments.



“Goodfellow is developing a very elite cadre of Airmen. Seeing intel lean into learning science and owning that we are learning professionals is amazing,” said Walsh. “They understand we need to stay on the cutting edge with learning methods and with learning data in order to really guide the development of the Airmen under our charge. It’s inspiring to see this right in the field.”

At the 17th TRW, students train in a joint environment allowing them a glimpse into the operational fields they will soon contribute to.



“This is the heartbeat of the Air Force because this is where people come through for intel training,” said Walsh. “This is how we sense and understand what’s happening across the globe.”

