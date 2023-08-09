Dr. Wendy Walsh, Air Education and Training Command chief learning officer, gives a thumbs up at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023. The Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy is the largest fire training facility in the world and graduates over 1,400 joint service students each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 16:53
|Photo ID:
|7967113
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-MU509-1044
|Resolution:
|4384x3131
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow
Goodfellow Air Force Base
