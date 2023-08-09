KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2023) Cmdr. George B. Watkins, prospective commanding officer of the gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733), renders a hand salute while passing through the sideboys at a change of command ceremony held at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., August 10t 2023. During the ceremony, Watkins relieved Cmdr. Nevin A. McChesney as commanding officer of Nevada. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 15:37 Photo ID: 7966929 VIRIN: 230810-N-CE703-1012 Resolution: 3196x4343 Size: 4.09 MB Location: KEYPORT, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.