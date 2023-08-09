KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2023) Sailors observe the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733)(Gold) change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., August 10, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. George B. Watkins relieved Cmdr. Nevin A. McChesney as commanding officer of Nevada. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 15:37
|Photo ID:
|7966931
|VIRIN:
|230810-N-CE703-1051
|Resolution:
|3815x2959
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
