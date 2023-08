USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2023) Sailors observe the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733)(Gold) change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., August 10, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. George B. Watkins relieved Cmdr. Nevin A. McChesney as commanding officer of Nevada. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

