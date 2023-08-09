USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2023) Cmdr. Nevin A. McChesney, commanding officer of the gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733)(Gold), speaks at a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., August 10, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. George B.Watkins relieved McChesney. as commanding officer Nevada. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

