KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2023) Cmdr. Nevin A. McChesney(left) and Cmdr. George B.Watkins, salute during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., August 10, 2023. During the ceremony, Watkins relieved McChesney as commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733)(Gold). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 15:37 Photo ID: 7966932 VIRIN: 230810-N-CE703-1105 Resolution: 4343x3196 Size: 4.15 MB Location: KEYPORT, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.