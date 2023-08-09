KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2023) Cmdr. Nevin A. McChesney renders a hand salute while departing a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., August 10, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. George B.Watkins relieved McChesney as commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733)(Gold). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 15:37
|Photo ID:
|7966933
|VIRIN:
|230810-N-CE703-1151
|Resolution:
|3196x4343
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
