Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2023) Cmdr. Nevin A. McChesney renders a hand salute while departing a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., August 10, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. George B.Watkins relieved McChesney as commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733)(Gold). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 15:37
    Photo ID: 7966933
    VIRIN: 230810-N-CE703-1151
    Resolution: 3196x4343
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Nevada Gold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Ballistic-Missile Submarine
    Change of Command
    USS Nevada
    Naval Region Northwest
    Naval Heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT