Spectators at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo view an aerial demonstration from the McChord Field flightline at JBLM, Washington, July 15, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley)

