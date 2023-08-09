Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo [Image 4 of 7]

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Spectators watch the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly F-16 Fighting Falcons above the McChord Field during the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 14, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” are one of the JAWE’s premier acts and will be joined by aerial demonstrations from the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, Tora! Tora! Tora! and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 19:20
    Photo ID: 7964837
    VIRIN: 230713-F-AH330-1224
    Resolution: 6125x4083
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    USAF
    McChord Field
    JAWE

