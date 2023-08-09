Spectators watch the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly F-16 Fighting Falcons above the McChord Field during the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 14, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” are one of the JAWE’s premier acts and will be joined by aerial demonstrations from the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, Tora! Tora! Tora! and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley)

Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo, by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley