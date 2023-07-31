Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 14-16, 2023. The 2023 JBLM Airshow and Warrior Expo, which showcased aviation and the Air Force mission to the Seattle community, marked the first Thunderbirds performance at JBLM in seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley)

