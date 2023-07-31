A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter demonstrates capabilities above the McChord Field flightline during the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 16, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley)

