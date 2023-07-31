Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo [Image 6 of 7]

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter demonstrates capabilities above the McChord Field flightline during the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 16, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 19:20
    Photo ID: 7964842
    VIRIN: 230716-F-AH330-1006
    Resolution: 4935x3290
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airshow
    Mount Rainier
    McChord Field
    AH-64E Apache
    JAWE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT