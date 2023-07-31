Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo [Image 3 of 7]

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 14-16, 2023. The 2023 JBLM Airshow and Warrior Expo, which showcased aviation and the Air Force mission to the Seattle community, marked the first Thunderbirds performance at JBLM in seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley)

