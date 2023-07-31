USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment

230810-N-AC165-1005 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10, 2022) – Military Sealift Command Combat Logistics Force vessel USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) returns to Norfolk, Aug. 10, from four-month scheduled deployment in Sixth Fleet, where the ship served as the sole replenishment provider for both US and coalition ships, operating in the north and Baltic Sea. Pictured above is USNS Joshua Humphreys Chief Mate Thomas C. Pane who is conducting a reactionary force training course while the vessel was underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Larry Gonzales of USNS Joshua Humphreys).

