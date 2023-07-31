230810-N-AC165-1004 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10, 2022) – Military Sealift Command Combat Logistics Force vessel USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) returns to Norfolk, Aug. 10, from four-month scheduled deployment in Sixth Fleet, where the ship served as the sole replenishment provider for both US and coalition ships, operating in the north and Baltic Sea. In the picture above, Joshua Humphreys’ Ship Master Capt. David K. Murrin (right) presents the ship’s plaque to Stockholm Palace Commandant LtCol Richard Beckfris-Hella (left). (U.S. Navy photo by Larry Gonzales of USNS Joshua Humphreys).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 16:11 Photo ID: 7964550 VIRIN: 230810-N-AC165-1004 Resolution: 2573x1939 Size: 624.04 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.