    USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment [Image 3 of 4]

    USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USN Military Sealift Command

    230810-N-AC165-1004 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10, 2022) – Military Sealift Command Combat Logistics Force vessel USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) returns to Norfolk, Aug. 10, from four-month scheduled deployment in Sixth Fleet, where the ship served as the sole replenishment provider for both US and coalition ships, operating in the north and Baltic Sea. In the picture above, Joshua Humphreys’ Ship Master Capt. David K. Murrin (right) presents the ship’s plaque to Stockholm Palace Commandant LtCol Richard Beckfris-Hella (left). (U.S. Navy photo by Larry Gonzales of USNS Joshua Humphreys).

