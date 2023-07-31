Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment [Image 1 of 4]

    USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by LaShawn Sykes 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    230810-N-AC165-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10, 2022) – Military Sealift Command Combat Logistics Force vessel USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) returns to Norfolk, Aug. 10, from four-month scheduled deployment in Sixth Fleet, where the ship served as the sole replenishment provider for both US and coalition ships, operating in the north and Baltic Sea.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fleet Replenishment Oiler Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Deployment in Sixth Fleet

