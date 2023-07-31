USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment

230810-N-AC165-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10, 2022) – Military Sealift Command Combat Logistics Force vessel USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) returns to Norfolk, Aug. 10, from four-month scheduled deployment in Sixth Fleet, where the ship served as the sole replenishment provider for both US and coalition ships, operating in the north and Baltic Sea.

Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 Photo ID: 7964539 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US by LaShawn Sykes