230810-N-AC165-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10, 2022) – Military Sealift Command Combat Logistics Force vessel USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) returns to Norfolk, Aug. 10, from four-month scheduled deployment in Sixth Fleet, where the ship served as the sole replenishment provider for both US and coalition ships, operating in the north and Baltic Sea.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 16:13
|Photo ID:
|7964539
|VIRIN:
|230810-N-AC165-1001
|Resolution:
|656x457
|Size:
|74.2 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by LaShawn Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fleet Replenishment Oiler Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Deployment in Sixth Fleet
