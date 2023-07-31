230810-N-AC165-1002 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10, 2022) – Military Sealift Command Combat Logistics Force vessel USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) returns to Norfolk, Aug. 10, from four-month scheduled deployment in Sixth Fleet, where the ship served as the sole replenishment provider for both US and coalition ships, operating in the north and Baltic Sea. Pictured above is the crew of USNS Joshua Humphreys. From left to right is Medical Services Officer Monte L. Koschalk, Cargo Mate John T. Fitzgerald, Purser Norman A. Winston, Ship Communications Officer Mark A. Waddell, Public Affairs Officer Larry J. Gonzales, Chief Mate Thomas C. Pace, MSC Europe and Africa Commodore/Task Force 63 Commander, Capt. Kenneth Pickard, and Ship Master Capt. David K. Murrin. (U.S. Navy photo by Larry Gonzales of USNS Joshua Humphreys).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 16:12 Photo ID: 7964548 VIRIN: 230810-N-AC165-1002 Resolution: 2390x1551 Size: 575.97 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.