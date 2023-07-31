Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment [Image 2 of 4]

    USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USN Military Sealift Command

    230810-N-AC165-1002 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10, 2022) – Military Sealift Command Combat Logistics Force vessel USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) returns to Norfolk, Aug. 10, from four-month scheduled deployment in Sixth Fleet, where the ship served as the sole replenishment provider for both US and coalition ships, operating in the north and Baltic Sea. Pictured above is the crew of USNS Joshua Humphreys. From left to right is Medical Services Officer Monte L. Koschalk, Cargo Mate John T. Fitzgerald, Purser Norman A. Winston, Ship Communications Officer Mark A. Waddell, Public Affairs Officer Larry J. Gonzales, Chief Mate Thomas C. Pace, MSC Europe and Africa Commodore/Task Force 63 Commander, Capt. Kenneth Pickard, and Ship Master Capt. David K. Murrin. (U.S. Navy photo by Larry Gonzales of USNS Joshua Humphreys).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 16:12
    Photo ID: 7964548
    VIRIN: 230810-N-AC165-1002
    Resolution: 2390x1551
    Size: 575.97 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment
    USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment
    USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment
    USNS Joshua Humphreys Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Sixth Fleet Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fleet Replenishment Oiler Returns to Norfolk from 4-Month Deployment in Sixth Fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT