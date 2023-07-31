Airman First Class Kenneth Kim, 3rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion journeyman, operates a Washington overhead crane for a gearbox replacement on a Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 2, 2023. Airmen who fall under the propulsion career field test, maintain and repair all parts of the engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 17:07 Photo ID: 7962397 VIRIN: 230802-F-KB004-1170 Resolution: 4062x2285 Size: 1.04 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd MXS propulsion Airmen service F-22 Raptor engine [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.