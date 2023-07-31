3rd MXS propulsion Airmen service F-22 Raptor engine

Airman First Class Max Wasilewski, 3rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion journeyman performs a gearbox replacement on a Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 2, 2023. Each F119 produces 35,000 pounds of thrust and is the first operational engine for 5th Generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Andrew Britten)

