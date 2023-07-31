Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MXS propulsion Airmen service F-22 Raptor engine [Image 7 of 10]

    3rd MXS propulsion Airmen service F-22 Raptor engine

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Airman First Class Max Wasilewski, 3rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion journeyman performs a gearbox replacement on a Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 2, 2023. Each F119 produces 35,000 pounds of thrust and is the first operational engine for 5th Generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 17:07
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    TAGS

    F-22
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    Engine maintenance
    3rd Maintenance Squadron
    F119-PW-100 turbofan engine

