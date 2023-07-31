Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MXS propulsion Airmen service F-22 Raptor engine [Image 6 of 10]

    3rd MXS propulsion Airmen service F-22 Raptor engine

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Airman First Class Max Wasilewski, 3rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion journeyman, performs a gearbox replacement on a Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 2, 2023. Each F-22 Raptor is equipped with two engines. By combining sleek aerodynamic design and increased thrust, the F-22 is capable of cruising at supersonic airspeeds without using an afterburner. This characteristic is known as supercruise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Andrew Britten)

    F-22
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    Engine maintenance
    3rd Maintenance Squadron
    F119-PW-100 turbofan engine

