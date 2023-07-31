3rd MXS propulsion Airmen service F-22 Raptor engine

The 3rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight performs a gearbox replacement on a Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 2, 2023. Each F-22 Raptor is equipped with two engines by combining sleek aerodynamic design and increased thrust. The F-22 is capable of cruising at supersonic airspeeds without using an afterburner, a characteristic known as supercruise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 17:07
|Photo ID:
|7962392
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-KB004-1006
|Resolution:
|2989x4492
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
