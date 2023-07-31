The 3rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight performs a gearbox replacement on a Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 2, 2023. Each F-22 Raptor is equipped with two engines by combining sleek aerodynamic design and increased thrust. The F-22 is capable of cruising at supersonic airspeeds without using an afterburner, a characteristic known as supercruise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 17:07 Photo ID: 7962392 VIRIN: 230802-F-KB004-1006 Resolution: 2989x4492 Size: 1.55 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd MXS propulsion Airmen service F-22 Raptor engine [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.