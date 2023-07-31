3rd MXS propulsion Airmen service F-22 Raptor engine

The 3rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight performs an engine operation certification on a Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 8, 2023. Each F-22 Raptor is equipped with two engines. By combining sleek aerodynamic design and increased thrust, the F-22 is capable of cruising at supersonic airspeeds without using an afterburner. This characteristic is known as supercruise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Andrew Britten)

