U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 254th Security Forces Squadron, Andersen, Guam, starts a ruck during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 3, 2023. ACSA bolsters defender ethos, strengthens esprit-de-corps amongst participants and reinforces the competitive nature within security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)
This work, PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
