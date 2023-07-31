U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 254th Security Forces Squadron, Andersen, Guam, starts a ruck during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 3, 2023. ACSA bolsters defender ethos, strengthens esprit-de-corps amongst participants and reinforces the competitive nature within security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 18:25 Photo ID: 7960311 VIRIN: 230803-F-YQ442-1113 Resolution: 5453x3628 Size: 8.7 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.