    PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 6 of 6]

    PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

    GUAM

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 254th Security Forces Squadron, Andersen, Guam, starts a ruck during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 3, 2023. ACSA bolsters defender ethos, strengthens esprit-de-corps amongst participants and reinforces the competitive nature within security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

    This work, PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    ACSA

