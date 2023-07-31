U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 254th Security Forces Squadron, Andersen, Guam, completes a ruck during the Advanced Comabt Skills Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug.3, 2023. ACSA bolsters defender ethos, strengthens esprit-de-corps amongst participants and reinforces the competitive nature within security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7960310
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-YQ442-1126
|Resolution:
|5262x3501
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
