PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Steinmetz, assigned to 18th Security Forces Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, prepares his weapon during the Advanced Skills Combat Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 1, 2023. The ACSA takes teams from each Pacific Air Force security forces units, and puts their skills to the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

