Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 1 of 6]

    PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

    GUAM

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Steinmetz, assigned to 18th Security Forces Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, prepares his weapon during the Advanced Skills Combat Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 1, 2023. The ACSA takes teams from each Pacific Air Force security forces units, and puts their skills to the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 18:25
    Photo ID: 7960302
    VIRIN: 230801-F-YQ442-1014
    Resolution: 5163x3435
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment
    PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment
    PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment
    PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment
    PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment
    PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    ACSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT