U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 18th Security Forces Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, plot coordinates during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 1, 2023. ACSA is a week-long competition that showcases the combat capability of security forces as a human weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 18:25 Photo ID: 7960303 VIRIN: 230801-F-YQ442-1028 Resolution: 5970x3972 Size: 2.68 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.