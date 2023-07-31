U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Glick assigned to 36th Security Forces Squadron, Andersen, Guam, participates in a weapons challenge during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 2, 2023. ACSA is a week-long competition that showcases the combat capability of security forces as a human weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7960306
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-YQ442-1128
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT