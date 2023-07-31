Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center

Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota delivers a speech during the Space Development Agency Test and Checkout Center basing announcement, Aug. 7, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The SDA will deliver space-based capabilities to create the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture which will operate as the framework for the Joint All Domain Command and Control system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

