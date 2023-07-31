Brandon Bochenski, Mayor of Grand Forks, North Dakota, delivers a speech during the Space Development Agency Test and Checkout Center basing announcement, Aug. 7, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The SDA is establishing a second operations center at Grand Forks AFB to expand capabilities of the existing center at Redstone Arsenal, in Huntsville, Alabama that is expected to operate wartime missions beginning Sept. of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 17:01 Photo ID: 7960159 VIRIN: 230807-F-JO744-1238 Resolution: 7793x5195 Size: 4.09 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.