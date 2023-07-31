Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Brandon Bochenski, Mayor of Grand Forks, North Dakota, delivers a speech during the Space Development Agency Test and Checkout Center basing announcement, Aug. 7, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The SDA is establishing a second operations center at Grand Forks AFB to expand capabilities of the existing center at Redstone Arsenal, in Huntsville, Alabama that is expected to operate wartime missions beginning Sept. of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space
    319 RW
    Space Development Agency

