Dr. Derek Tournear, director of the U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency, speaks to an audience in the Mission Support Group building, Aug. 7, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The SDA uses commercial or commercially-derived small satellite buses developed in commercial markets and modified only as needed for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 17:01
|Photo ID:
|7960161
|VIRIN:
|230807-F-JO744-1278
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS
