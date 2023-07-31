Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center

Dr. Derek Tournear, director of the U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency, speaks to an audience in the Mission Support Group building, Aug. 7, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The SDA uses commercial or commercially-derived small satellite buses developed in commercial markets and modified only as needed for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

