U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Commander, speaks during the Space Development Agency Test and Checkout Center basing announcement, Aug. 7, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. SDA will deliver space-based command, control and communications capabilities to joint warfighters to support terrestrial missions through development, fielding and operation of space vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)
|08.07.2023
|08.08.2023 17:01
|7960160
|230807-F-JO744-1266
|7625x5083
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|0
|0
This work, Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
