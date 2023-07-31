Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center [Image 5 of 5]

    Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Dr. Derek Tournear, Space Development Agency director, delivers a speech during the SDA Test and Checkout Center basing announcement, Aug. 7, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Tournear spoke about the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a constellation of hundreds of space vehicles composing Transport and Tracking Layers that will be the backbone for the Joint All Domain Command and Control infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    This work, Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Space
    319 RW
    Space Development Agency

