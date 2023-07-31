Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center

Dr. Derek Tournear, Space Development Agency director, delivers a speech during the SDA Test and Checkout Center basing announcement, Aug. 7, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Tournear spoke about the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a constellation of hundreds of space vehicles composing Transport and Tracking Layers that will be the backbone for the Joint All Domain Command and Control infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

