Transformative project at Graf breaks ground, first step in dozens of new buildings for rotational troops

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent speaks during the groundbreaking for the Operational Readiness Training Complex at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany August 4, 2023. The groundbreaking celebrated the first major steps in construction for the ORTC project which will be built over several years and include all the facilities needed for an entire brigade set of troops and equipment to train and operate on a rotational basis. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE