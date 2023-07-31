Transformative project at Graf breaks ground, first step in dozens of new buildings for rotational troops

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Operational Readiness Training Complex Project Manager Erasmo Rivera and Europe District Chief of Programs and Project Management Justin Wetherwax discuss the significance of the ORTC project the morning of the ORTC groundbreaking ceremony at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany August 4, 2023. The groundbreaking celebrated the first major steps in construction for the ORTC project which will be built over several years and include all the facilities needed for an entire brigade set of troops and equipment to train and operate on a rotational basis. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

