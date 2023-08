U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent speaks to media at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany while there celebrating the groundbreaking for the Operational Readiness Training Complex August 4, 2023. The groundbreaking celebrated the first major steps in construction for the ORTC project which will be built over several years and include all the facilities needed for an entire brigade set of troops and equipment to train and operate on a rotational basis. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 05:52 Photo ID: 7958864 VIRIN: 230804-A-GH914-1088 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.56 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transformative project at Graf breaks ground, first step in dozens of new buildings for rotational troops [Image 7 of 7], by Alfredo Barraza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.