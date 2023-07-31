Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transformative project at Graf breaks ground, first step in dozens of new buildings for rotational troops

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Bavarian State Construction Department Chief Daniel Oden; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent; 7th Army Training Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter; Bavarian State Minister of the Interior Joachim Herrmann; U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Garrison Commander Kevin Poole, Grafenwoehr Mayor Edgar Knobloch and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Director of Public Works John Sturtz ceremonially break ground for the Operational Readiness Training Complex at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany August 4, 2023. The groundbreaking celebrated the first major steps in construction for the ORTC project which will be built over several years and include all the facilities needed for an entire brigade set of troops and equipment to train and operate on a rotational basis. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

