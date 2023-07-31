Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transformative project at Graf breaks ground, first step in dozens of new buildings for rotational troops [Image 1 of 7]

    Transformative project at Graf breaks ground, first step in dozens of new buildings for rotational troops

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.04.2023

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    This rendering shows several buildings that would make up a portion of the larger Operational Readiness Training Complex to be built over several years at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, including some facilities still in the planning phase. German and U.S. Army leaders celebrated the groundbreaking for first major steps in construction for the ORTC project in a ceremony at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany August 4, 2023. (Courtesy image)

    Transformative project at Graf breaks ground, first step in dozens of new buildings for rotational troops

    USACE
    IMCOM
    Building Strong
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    ORTC

