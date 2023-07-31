Alaska Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar, state command sergeant major, center, presents a handgun to Command Sgt. Maj. James Nyquist, right, as a form of appreciation during his retirement ceremony Aug. 6, 2023, at Joint Base-Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska. Nyquist’s career spans over 32 years culminating as the state command sergeant major. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 21:04 Photo ID: 7958529 VIRIN: 230806-Z-KX552-1070 Resolution: 4435x3184 Size: 7.01 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Final Ceremony For Command Sgt. Maj. James Nyquist [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.