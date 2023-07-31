Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Final Ceremony For Command Sgt. Maj. James Nyquist [Image 4 of 5]

    One Final Ceremony For Command Sgt. Maj. James Nyquist

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major James Nyquist, right, receives The Legion of Merit from Lt. Col. Christopher Dailey, left, the deputy operations officer for the AKARNG, during a retirement ceremony Aug. 6, 2023, at Joint Base-Elmendorf Richardson. The Legion of Merit recognizes Nyquist’s exceptional meritorious service spanning over 32 years and culminating as the state command sergeant major. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

