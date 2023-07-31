One Final Ceremony For Command Sgt. Maj. James Nyquist

Alaska Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major James Nyquist, right, receives The Legion of Merit from Lt. Col. Christopher Dailey, left, the deputy operations officer for the AKARNG, during a retirement ceremony Aug. 6, 2023, at Joint Base-Elmendorf Richardson. The Legion of Merit recognizes Nyquist’s exceptional meritorious service spanning over 32 years and culminating as the state command sergeant major. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

