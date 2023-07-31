Alaska Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major James Nyquist, right, receives his certificate of retirement from Lt. Col. Christopher Dailey, left, the deputy operations officer for the AKARNG, during a retirement ceremony Aug. 6, 2023, at Joint Base-Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska. During his 32-year career, Nyquist’s contributions were vital to the success and mission accomplishments of the units he was assigned. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 21:04 Photo ID: 7958526 VIRIN: 230806-Z-KX552-1057 Resolution: 2254x3316 Size: 3.73 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Final Ceremony For Command Sgt. Maj. James Nyquist [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.