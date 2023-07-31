Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Final Ceremony For Command Sgt. Maj. James Nyquist [Image 1 of 5]

    One Final Ceremony For Command Sgt. Maj. James Nyquist

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major James Nyquist, right, bows his head during the invocation of his retirement ceremony Aug. 6, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Nyquist’s career spans over 32 years culminating as the state command sergeant major. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 21:04
    Photo ID: 7958524
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-KX552-1010
    Resolution: 5135x3364
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, One Final Ceremony For Command Sgt. Maj. James Nyquist [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement
    JBER
    AKRNG

