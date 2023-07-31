Alaska Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major James Nyquist, left, receives his retirement badge from Lt. Col. Christopher Dailey, the deputy operations officer for the AKARNG, during a retirement ceremony Aug. 6, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Nyquist’s career spans over 32 years culminating as the state command sergeant major. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 21:04
|Photo ID:
|7958525
|VIRIN:
|230806-Z-KX552-1025
|Resolution:
|3343x4945
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One Final Ceremony For Command Sgt. Maj. James Nyquist [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
