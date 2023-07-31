Firefighter Rapid Intervention Team training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Banks, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The full set of firefighter gear weighs roughly 45 pounds. Air Force firefighters exercise daily to ensure they are physically and mentally fit to wear the uniform in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

