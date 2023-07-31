U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, left, conducts a room sweep with Airman 1st Class Michael Banks, 6th CES firefighter, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. Rapid intervention teams must sweep rooms in a burning building to rescue downed personnel. Firefighters must stay low to the ground to avoid inhaling large amounts of smoke. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7952648
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-XY101-1019
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|9.3 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighter Rapid Intervention Team training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
