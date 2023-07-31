Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighter Rapid Intervention Team training [Image 3 of 7]

    Firefighter Rapid Intervention Team training

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Banks, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, places medical equipment inside the cabin of a fire truck at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. New firefighters in the Air Force undergo rigorous training to prepare for high stress scenarios and the challenges of emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 08:47
    Photo ID: 7952647
    VIRIN: 230801-F-XY101-1008
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    MacDill
    Firefighters
    Training
    Bags
    Close of Business

