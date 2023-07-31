Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighter Rapid Intervention Team training [Image 6 of 7]

    Firefighter Rapid Intervention Team training

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, puts on a gas mask at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. Ward posed as an injured firefighter during a rapid intervention team training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 2, 2023. RIT training helps prepare firefighters to rescue downed personnel inside a burning building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    This work, Firefighter Rapid Intervention Team training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

