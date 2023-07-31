Firefighter Rapid Intervention Team training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, puts on a gas mask at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. Ward posed as an injured firefighter during a rapid intervention team training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 2, 2023. RIT training helps prepare firefighters to rescue downed personnel inside a burning building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US