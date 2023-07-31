Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighter Rapid Intervention Team training [Image 5 of 7]

    Firefighter Rapid Intervention Team training

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dominic Pavlich, 6th Civil Engineering Squadron lead firefighter, left, Airman 1st Class Michael Banks, 6th CES firefighter, middle, and Staff Sgt. James Gagnon, 6th CES lead firefighter, arrive on scene at a training scenario at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. Air Force firefighters are also certified as emergency medical responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    VIRIN: 230801-F-XY101-1003
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighter Rapid Intervention Team training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    Emergency Response
    MacDill
    Air Force
    RIT

