Sunsets and the Super Moon at MacDill

The sturgeon super moon illuminates MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. “Supermoons,” occur when the moon is in its closest position to the Earth, causing the moon to appear larger and brighter than usual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

