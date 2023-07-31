Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunsets and the Super Moon at MacDill [Image 4 of 8]

    Sunsets and the Super Moon at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A view of Lewis Lake during sunset at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. MacDill’s 6th Civil Engineer Squadron works with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to maintain Lewis Lake and ensure conservation efforts to sustain healthy wildlife populations on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023
    VIRIN: 230802-F-YW699-1006
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunsets and the Super Moon at MacDill [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base

    Tampa

    Public Affairs
    Air Force Magazine
    MacDill Air Force
    6 ARW

