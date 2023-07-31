A view of Lewis Lake during sunset at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. MacDill’s 6th Civil Engineer Squadron works with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to maintain Lewis Lake and ensure conservation efforts to sustain healthy wildlife populations on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

This work, Sunsets and the Super Moon at MacDill [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sterling Sutton